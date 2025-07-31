Clearway Energy (CWEN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Clearway Energy (CWEN) closed at $32.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.03%.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants's stock has climbed by 0.34% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clearway Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.67, marking a 55.81% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $426.66 million, showing a 16.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.03 per share and a revenue of $1.45 billion, signifying shifts of +37.33% and +5.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearway Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.83% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Clearway Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Clearway Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.03. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20 of its industry.

It's also important to note that CWEN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CWEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

