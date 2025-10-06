Markets
CWEN

Clearway Energy To Buy 613 MWac Functional Solar Portfolio From Deriva Energy

October 06, 2025 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN, CWEN.A) Monday said that it has signed an agreement to acquire a 613 MWac operational solar portfolio from Deriva Energy, LLC. The portfolio is spread across eight states, with the main capacity concentrated in the CAISO and PJM markets, thus strengthening Clearway's leverage in these regions.

The renewable energy generation company said that twelve Western US assets totaling 227 MWac will be managed through a 50/50 joint venture with Fengate Asset Management, which is an existing partner in a now functioning wind facility. The 613 MWac operational solar portfolio's weighted average contract life of 10 years in line with existing fleet and has potential for value enhancement through contract extensions and battery hybridization, Clearway Energy said in a statement.

After closing adjustments and asset-level financings, Clearway Energy said that its long-term corporate investment is estimated between $210 million and $230 million. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive, with a five-year annual CAFD yield above 12 percent and an incremental annual asset CAFD of about $27 million starting January 1, 2027, the company added.

Clearway Energy said that the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026 and will be funded with its existing capital allocation framework.

On the NYSE, the stock ended Saturday's trading at $30.34, up 0.97 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CWEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.