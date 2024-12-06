Clearway Energy Appoints TotalEnergies Executive to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Clearway Energy, Inc. has appointed Marc-Antoine Pignon, Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies Renewables USA, to its board of directors following the resignation of Guillaume Hédiard. Pignon brings a wealth of experience from his roles at TotalEnergies in various international markets, particularly in renewables. He will not initially serve on any board committee or receive separate compensation for his new role.

