Clearwater To Buy Risk, Performance Analytics Solutions For Around $40 Mln From Wilshire Advisors

April 02, 2024 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (CWAN), a SaaS-based financial technology firm, announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire risk and performance analytics solutions from Wilshire Advisors LLC, a financial services firm.

Clearwater expects to pay roughly $40 million for Wilshire's assets while adding around $7 million in annualized revenue.

The transaction, to be closed in the second-quarter, will allow Clearwater to acquire Wilshire AxiomSM, Wilshire AtlasSM, Wilshire Abacus, and Wilshire iQComposite from Wilshire.

These will provide fixed income analytics, equity analytics and performance measurement, accounting, and GIPS compliance support analytics, respectively.

The partnership, which will be co-branded as Clearwater Wilshire Analytics, will allow both companies to provide enhanced analytical capabilities for investment managers, asset owners, and others.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
