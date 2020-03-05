Clearwater Seafoods Initiates Strategic Options, Incl. Sale

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Seafoods Inc. said that it has initiated a formal strategic process to identify, review and evaluate a broad range of potential strategic alternatives. The strategic options may include a sale of all or a material portion of the company's assets.

Clearwater noted that its board has determined it is timely, prudent and in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders to commence the Strategic Review in light of the Company having recently received several expressions of interest.

