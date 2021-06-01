Markets
CLW

Clearwater Paper To Close Neenah Plant, About 300 Employees To Lose Jobs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) Tuesday announced the indefinite closure of its Neenah, Wisconsin facility, which will put nearly 300 employees out of work.

Clearwater Paper said it plans to indefinitely close Neenah and exit the away from home business by the end of July 2021.The Neenah facility includes three tissue machines and ten converting lines, removing a total paper production capacity of around 54,000 tons.

"Despite the best efforts of our dedicated employees, our Neenah location and assets cannot cost effectively compete in the markets that we serve," said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer. "This was a difficult decision, because it affects our people, their families and the Neenah community."

The facility's approximately 290 employees will be impacted by the closure. "We are committed to supporting our people through this challenging time," said Kitch.

Clearwater Paper acquired the Neenah mill in 2010 and produced private brand tissue products for commercial and retail customers at the mill.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular