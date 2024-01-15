News & Insights

Markets
CLW

Clearwater Paper Suspends Idaho Operations Due To Severe Weather Conditions

January 15, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW), a supplier of quality tissue and bleached paperboard product, said that it temporarily suspended its operations in Lewiston, Idaho due to uncertainty in natural gas supply and damage caused by extreme cold weather. The company is restarting equipment and production at the facility as weather conditions permit.

The company expects to provide an update on the anticipated impacts of the outage in a future announcement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.