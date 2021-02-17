Markets
CLW

Clearwater Paper Suspends Arkansas Operations On Severe Weather Conditions

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) said Wednesday that it temporarily suspended its pulp and paperboard operation in Cypress Bend, Arkansas. The cold weather has resulted in the curtailment of natural gas deliveries to the mill as natural gas providers prioritize residential needs.

The company said it will provide an update on the anticipated impacts of the outage during its fourth quarter earnings announcement, scheduled for February 25.

