Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Clearwater Paper Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Clearwater Paper had US$716.3m of debt in March 2021, down from US$920.0m, one year before. However, it does have US$57.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$659.2m.

A Look At Clearwater Paper's Liabilities

NYSE:CLW Debt to Equity History June 16th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Clearwater Paper had liabilities of US$235.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.03b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$57.1m and US$134.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.08b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$491.7m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Clearwater Paper would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Clearwater Paper's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.5 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 3.7 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Pleasingly, Clearwater Paper is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 232% gain in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Clearwater Paper's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Clearwater Paper reported free cash flow worth 13% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

Mulling over Clearwater Paper's attempt at staying on top of its total liabilities, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But on the bright side, its EBIT growth rate is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Overall, we think it's fair to say that Clearwater Paper has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Clearwater Paper you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

