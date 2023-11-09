News & Insights

Clearwater Paper Halts Idaho Operations Due To Regional Natural Gas Pipeline Incident

November 09, 2023 — 08:17 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW), a premier supplier of quality tissue and bleached paperboard products, reported that it temporarily suspended certain manufacturing operations at its Lewiston, Idaho facility.

An incident impacting the regional natural gas system has resulted in the disruption of natural gas deliveries to the mill and the surrounding areas.

