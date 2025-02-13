CLEARWATER PAPER Earnings Results: $CLW Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLEARWATER PAPER ($CLW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of -$1.17 per share, missing estimates of -$0.33 by $0.84. The company also reported revenue of $387,100,000, missing estimates of $477,730,000 by $-90,630,000.
CLEARWATER PAPER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of CLEARWATER PAPER stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,887,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,176,436
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,182,158 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,192,843
- INVESCO LTD. removed 388,279 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,559,065
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 341,307 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,740,901
- ANCHOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 235,853 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,731,244
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 218,505 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,236,132
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 181,993 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,417,931
