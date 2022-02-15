Clearwater Paper Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9.6 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $22.6 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $14.1 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $489.8 million from $452.9 million last year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $9.6 Mln. vs. $22.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $489.8 Mln vs. $452.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.