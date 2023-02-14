Clearwater Paper Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW):

Earnings: -$5.9 million in Q4 vs. $9.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q4 vs. $0.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$5.2 million or -$0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.09 per share Revenue: $526.7 million in Q4 vs. $489.8 million in the same period last year.

