Clearwater Paper Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $36.6 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $20.6 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $37 million or $2.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $519.9 million from $538.8 million last year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $36.6 Mln. vs. $20.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.17 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q3): $519.9 Mln vs. $538.8 Mln last year.

