Clearwater Paper Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $20.6M, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $1.9M, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $31.2 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $538.8 million from $450.5 million last year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $20.6M. vs. $1.9M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q3): $538.8 Mln vs. $450.5 Mln last year.

