Clearwater Paper Corporation Q3 Income Retreats, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $5.8 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $36.6 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.0% to $393.3 million from $278.9 million last year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $5.8 Mln. vs. $36.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $2.17 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $393.3 Mln vs. $278.9 Mln last year.

