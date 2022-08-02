Clearwater Paper Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW):

Earnings: $14.7 million in Q2 vs. -$51.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.86 in Q2 vs. -$3.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $18.9 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.11 per share Revenue: $526.4 million in Q2 vs. $406.4 million in the same period last year.

