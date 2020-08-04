Clearwater Paper Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW):

-Earnings: $22.8 million in Q2 vs. -$0.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.36 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $27.9 million or $1.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.44 per share -Revenue: $480.5 million in Q2 vs. $452.0 million in the same period last year.

