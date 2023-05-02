Clearwater Paper Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $23.8 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $16.6 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $25.0 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $525.4 million from $488.2 million last year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

