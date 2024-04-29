Clearwater Paper Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $17.2 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $23.8 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $24 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $496.2 million from $525.4 million last year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $17.2 Mln. vs. $23.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $496.2 Mln vs. $525.4 Mln last year.

