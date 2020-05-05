Clearwater Paper Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $10.3 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $3.8 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $9.5 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $477.9M from $428.8 million last year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $9.5 Mln. vs. $3.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q1): $477.9M vs. $428.8 Mln last year.

