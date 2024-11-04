Clearwater Paper Corp Reports Q3 Financial Results

Clearwater Paper Corp ( (CLW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Clearwater Paper Corp presented to its investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation is a leading manufacturer and supplier of bleached paperboard, primarily serving independent converters in North America. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Clearwater Paper Corporation presented a mixed financial performance following strategic shifts, including the acquisition of a paperboard manufacturing facility and the sale of its consumer products division. The company’s net sales increased to $393.3 million compared to $278.9 million in the previous year, driven by recent acquisitions, but faced a net loss from continuing operations of $10.7 million. Despite these challenges, the company reported net income of $5.8 million for the quarter, aided by income from discontinued operations. Looking ahead, Clearwater Paper Corporation aims to integrate its recent acquisitions and manage operational efficiencies to strengthen its position in the paperboard market.

