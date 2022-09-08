Clearwater Paper (CLW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clearwater Paper (CLW) closed the most recent trading day at $42.22, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had gained 0.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearwater Paper as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Clearwater Paper is projected to report earnings of $1.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 176.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $551 million, up 22.31% from the year-ago period.

CLW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +298.06% and +20.78%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearwater Paper. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clearwater Paper currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Clearwater Paper is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.69.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



