Clearwater Paper (CLW) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

Clearwater Paper (CLW) closed the most recent trading day at $37.61, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 10.7% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearwater Paper as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Clearwater Paper is projected to report earnings of $1.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 176.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $551 million, up 22.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion, which would represent changes of +298.06% and +20.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearwater Paper should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Clearwater Paper is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Clearwater Paper has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.28, which means Clearwater Paper is trading at a premium to the group.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): Free Stock Analysis Report



