Clearwater Paper (CLW) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clearwater Paper (CLW) closed at $39.08, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 10.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 6.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.24%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Clearwater Paper as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 176.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $551 million, up 22.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +298.06% and +20.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearwater Paper should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clearwater Paper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Clearwater Paper currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



