Clearwater Paper (CLW) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. However, the bottom line declined 43% from $1.45 in the prior-year quarter. Gains from strong paperboard volumes, continued focus on operating efficiencies, and higher pricing were offset by significant cost inflation in both segments.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 56 cents per share compared with $1.34 share in the prior-year quarter.



The company generated revenues of $490 million in fourth-quarter 2021, reflecting year-over-year growth of 8%. The top line figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $460 million.

Cost of sales was $429 million, up 14% year over year. Gross profit declined 21% year over year to $61 million. Gross margin was 12.4% in the reported quarter, marking a 460 basis point contraction from 17% in the prior-year quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenditure decreased 6% to $30.5 million from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.6 million in the reported quarter, which declined 22% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.3% compared with 15.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Performance

Consumer Products: Net sales declined 3% year over year to $232 million from the prior-year quarter. The segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $8 million, an 82% plunge from $44.7 reported in the last year’s comparable quarter attributable to lower sales volumes and higher input costs, mainly pulp and transportation.



Pulp and Paperboard: Net sales improved 19% year over year to $261 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $62 million in the reported quarter, up from $43 million in the prior-year quarter aided by increased pricing and sales volume that were somewhat offset by higher costs.

Financial Position

Clearwater Paper’s cash and cash equivalents were $25.2 million at the end of 2021 compared with $35.9 million at the end of 2020. Operating cash flow was $96.4 million in 2021, marking a significant decline from $248 million in the prior year. The company’s long-term debt was $637.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $716 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

2021 Results

Clearwater Paper’s adjusted earnings per share plunged 81% year-over-year to $1.03 in 2021. The bottom line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. Including one-time items, the company delivered a loss per share of $1.67 in 2021 against earnings per share of $4.61 in 2020. Sales declined 5% year over year to $1.77 billion but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion.

Outlook

Clearwater Paper expects strength in the paperboard markets to continue, with tissue demand normalizing. However, the company anticipates inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions to persist.

Share Price Performance



Over the past year, Clearwater Paper’s share price has fallen 21.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.2%.

