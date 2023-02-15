Clearwater Paper (CLW) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW reported an adjusted loss of 30 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2022, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. CLW had reported earnings of 82 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The downside was driven by operational and weather-related issues that impacted paperboard operations. Planned major maintenance at the Lewiston, ID facility also impacted results.



Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of 34 cents per share against earnings of 56 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



The company generated revenues of $527 million in fourth-quarter 2022, reflecting year-over-year growth of 7.6%. The top-line figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $518 million.

The cost of sales was $491 million, up 14.5% year over year. Gross profit declined 41.5% year over year to $36 million. The gross margin was 6.8% in the reported quarter, marking a 560-basis-point contraction the prior-year quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenditure increased 9.8% to $34 million from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $28 million in the reported quarter, which declined 50% from the prior-year quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.3% compared with 11.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

Consumer Products: Net sales increased 9.5% year over year to $254 million from the prior-year quarter. The segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $18 million, an 125% increase from $8 million reported in the last year’s comparable quarter, attributable to higher sales prices and volumes, which was partially offset by higher input costs, primarily pulp and energy.



Pulp and Paperboard: Net sales improved 5% year over year to $274 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $27 million in the reported quarter, down from $62 million in the prior-year quarter, owing to higher input costs and operational issues, somewhat offset by higher sales prices.

Financial Position

Clearwater Paper’s cash and cash equivalents were $54 million at the end of 2022 compared with $25 million at the end of 2021. Operating cash flow was $150 million in 2022, marking an increase from $96 million in the prior year. The company’s long-term debt was $565 million as of Dec 31, 2022, down from $638 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

2022 Results

Clearwater Paper’s adjusted earnings per share surged 252% year-over-year to $3.63 in 2022. The bottom line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.90.

Including one-time items, the company delivered earnings per share of $2.68 in 2022 against a loss per share of $1.67 in 2021.



Sales increased 16.7% year over year to $2.08 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Clearwater Paper’s shares have gained 10.8% against the industry’s fall of 19.6%.



