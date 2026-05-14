Clearwater Paper (CLW) Price Target Decreased by 15.79% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) has been revised to $16.32 / share. This is a decrease of 15.79% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.80% from the latest reported closing price of $13.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Paper. This is an decrease of 137 owner(s) or 50.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLW is 0.10%, an increase of 19.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.84% to 14,300K shares. The put/call ratio of CLW is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Southeastern Asset Management holds 1,381K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares , representing an increase of 32.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Readystate Asset Management holds 762K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 680K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 558K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing an increase of 24.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 373K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLW by 20.47% over the last quarter.

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