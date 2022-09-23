Clearwater Paper (CLW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Clearwater Paper (CLW) closed the most recent trading day at $38.37, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 11.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 6.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearwater Paper as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.52, up 176.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $551 million, up 22.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +298.06% and +20.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearwater Paper. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clearwater Paper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Clearwater Paper is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.92, so we one might conclude that Clearwater Paper is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



