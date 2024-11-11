Clearwater announces offering of 25M shares of Class A common stock for holders

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Holdings announced that it has launched an underwritten secondary public offering of an aggregate of 25M shares of the company’s Class A common stock. The company is conducting a resale of common stock on behalf of certain affiliates of each of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Warburg Pincus and Permira Advisers. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common stock by the selling stockholders. J.P. Morgan is acting as the underwriter and sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

