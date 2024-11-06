Clearwater Analytics sees Q4 revenue $120.2M, consensus $120.2M

Sees adjusted EBITDA $38.5M.
- Clearwater Analytics price target raised to $30 from $20 at Morgan Stanley
- Clearwater Analytics price target raised to $31 from $25 at Oppenheimer
- Clearwater Analytics price target raised to $28 from $25 at RBC Capital
