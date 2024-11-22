Clearwater Analytics price target raised to $36 from $32 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) to $36 from $32 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after hosting its management team for investor meetings. The discussion was helpful for the firm in understanding the company’s path for Net Revenue Retention, unpacking its key growth drivers such as international expansion and new products, and having more insight into its margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

