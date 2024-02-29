Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.34, changing hands as low as $16.72 per share. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWAN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.015 per share, with $21.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.48.

