Clearwater Analytics Announces Pricing Of Secondary Public Offering Of 20 Mln Stock At $17.50/shr

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN), a provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced the pricing of underwritten secondary public offering of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, priced at a price to the public of $17.50 per share.

The offering consists of 20 million shares of Common Stock, upsized from 17.00 million shares, to be sold by certain affiliates of each of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Warburg Pincus LLC and Permira Advisers LLC.

The company said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Common Stock by the Selling Stockholders. The Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CWAN."

The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2023.

