ClearVue Technologies Ltd. Reveals Top Shareholders

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. has released its latest top holders report, revealing that Luminate Pty Ltd holds the largest share at 7.60% of the company’s ordinary fully paid shares. Other notable shareholders include I Rosenberg and Ian Rosenberg with holdings of 3.86% and 3.76%, respectively. The report highlights the concentration of ownership among the top investors, who collectively own 38.25% of the total issued capital.

