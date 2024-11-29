ClearVue Technologies Gains Strong Shareholder Support

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. (AU:CPV) has released an update.

ClearVue Technologies Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including two special resolutions. This outcome demonstrates strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and governance. Investors in the ASX and OTC markets may find this a positive indicator for ClearVue’s future endeavors.

