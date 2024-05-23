ClearVue Technologies Achieves Full Resolution Approval

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. (AU:CPV) has released an update.

ClearVue Technologies Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions during their General Meeting held on May 24, 2024. The resolutions included the ratification of prior share and option placements, director participation in placements, and the issuance of options to related parties. Shareholders showed strong support for the company’s decisions, with the majority of proxy votes cast in favor of the proposed actions.

