ClearVue Partners with My Glass Projects for UK Expansion

November 12, 2024 — 07:30 pm EST

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. (AU:CPV) has released an update.

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with London’s My Glass Projects Ltd., granting them non-exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute ClearVue’s solar glazing products in the UK. This collaboration also allows for the exclusive development of self-powered heated glass by combining both companies’ cutting-edge technologies, aiming to tap into new markets and expand ClearVue’s innovative solar solutions globally. The partnership marks a significant step in ClearVue’s mission to enhance building sustainability and energy efficiency.

