ClearVue Partners with Maxblue to Boost Global Reach

November 17, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. (AU:CPV) has released an update.

ClearVue Technologies Ltd has signed a five-year strategic agreement with China’s Maxblue Industrial Glass Co. to strengthen its global supply chain and direct sales of solar glazing products. This partnership allows Maxblue to manufacture ClearVue’s advanced solar glass and support large-scale projects, enhancing ClearVue’s market presence and product offerings. This collaboration marks a significant step in ClearVue’s growth strategy, providing enhanced value to customers and shareholders.

