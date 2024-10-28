ClearVue Expands Globally with Strategic Partnerships and Innovations

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. (AU:CPV) has released an update.

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. is making significant strides in theglobal market securing its first solar building envelope order in Perth and entering the Middle East and Indian construction markets through a partnership with Alutec. The company is also venturing into the net-zero modular housing sector in Australia, collaborating with Prefabulous to integrate solar solutions into modular homes. These strategic moves, alongside a successful A$7.5 million institutional placement, highlight ClearVue’s growing influence in sustainable building technologies.

