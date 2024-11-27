ClearVue Expands Ag-Tech Reach with ROOTS Acquisition

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. (AU:CPV) has released an update.
ClearVue Technologies Ltd. has acquired the intellectual property and assets of ROOTS Sustainable Agricultural Technologies, aiming to enhance its solar greenhouse solutions. This strategic move combines ROOTS’ innovative root temperature optimization and irrigation technologies with ClearVue’s solar products, promising to improve crop yields and resource efficiency. Key members from ROOTS will join ClearVue, bolstering the company’s efforts in the ag-tech market.
