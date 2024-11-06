ClearView Wealth Limited Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting

Clearview Wealth Limited (AU:CVW) has released an update.

ClearView Wealth Limited, a prominent player in the Australian life insurance market, is conducting its Annual General Meeting today, where it will address shareholders. Known for managing over $370 million in inforce premiums, ClearView has established strong partnerships with financial advisers across the country. The company continues to support Australians by paying out significant claims, amounting to $134.88 million in the past financial year.

