ClearView Wealth Director Sees Significant Growth in Rights

November 14, 2024 — 12:31 am EST

Clearview Wealth Limited (AU:CVW) has released an update.

ClearView Wealth Limited has announced a significant increase in the performance and restricted rights held by its director, Nadine Gooderick. The director’s interests now include over 2.6 million performance rights and 382,448 restricted rights, a substantial rise due to grants under the company’s Rights Plan. This change reflects ClearView’s strategy to align executive incentives with long-term company performance.

