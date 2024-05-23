ClearView Wealth Announces New Registry Address

Clearview Wealth Limited (AU:CVW) has released an update.

ClearView Wealth Limited, an ASX-listed life insurance company, has announced a change in its share registry address to 6 Hope Street, Ermington NSW 2115, effective from 23rd May 2024; all other contact details remain the same. The company has paid out over $127 million in claims in FY23 and manages in excess of $350 million in premiums, maintaining strong ties with over 5,000 financial advisers.

