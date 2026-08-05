ClearSpark to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

CleanSpark Inc. CLSK is slated to report third-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after the market closes. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decrease in revenues and earnings per share (EPS).

In the last reported quarter, this Bitcoin miner reported a loss of 52 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. The results were impacted by lower Bitcoin prices, higher network difficulty and substantial non-cash fair-value losses on Bitcoin holdings, partly offset by lower power costs.

Over the preceding three quarters, CLSK’s EPS missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average miss being negative 86%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Cleanspark, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cleanspark, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cleanspark, Inc. Quote

CLSK: Factors at Play and Q3 Projections

CleanSpark’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 results are likely to reflect pressure from volatile Bitcoin prices and rising network difficulty. Earnings may also have been affected by fair-value adjustments on Bitcoin holdings, a factor that drove sizable non-cash losses in the prior quarter.

Operating expenses tied to fleet expansion and the development of CleanSpark’s AI and high-performance computing portfolio may have further pressured profitability. Investments in Sandersville and the company’s Texas projects, along with spending on personnel, engineering, and commercialization efforts, are likely to result in higher costs before meaningful data-center revenues materialize. Management has indicated that mining cash flows will continue to fund this transition until long-term lease income begins.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $139.39 million, implying a 29.83% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

CLSK’s activities in the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate in garnering analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter EPS has been revised southward to a loss of 30 cents over the past week. It suggests a significant downward change from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for CLSK

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of EPS for CLSK this quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an EPS beat, which is not the case here.

CLSK has an Earnings ESP of -11.86% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader finance sector — Klarna Group plc KLAR and Intuit INTU — you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report an EPS beat this quarter.

Klarna Group is slated to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 18. KLAR has an Earnings ESP of +43.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuit is slated to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 25. INTU has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.