ClearSign Technologies Secures Initial Engineering Order for 32-Burner

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR recently announced that it secured the initial CFD and engineering order from a leading global refining company. This marks the first phase of a process heater retrofit that involves the installation of 32 ClearSign Core burners at one of its California refineries.



If the company completes the project successfully, it will serve as a new installation in one of its key markets. ClearSign Technologies received the order directly from the customers who ordered burners to be installed in two heaters in their California facility. The company expects the project to start imminently. CLIR will implement the project in phases over the next 15 to 18 months.

CLIR’s Other Recent Orders

In late September, ClearSign Technologies announced that it received an order from a major petrochemical customer for its process burner testing services. This order will help the company exhibit its burners’ operating range and robustness.

ClearSign Technologies will perform testing to gather operational data under various conditions and fuel blends. The company expects to complete the testing process and deliver the results to the customer by the fourth quarter of 2025. The customer is expected to evaluate the process burner technology for future delivery at multiple facilities.



On Sept. 17, the company announced that it received an initial engineering order, which involves installing 36 ClearSign Core burners at an integrated petroleum producer's U.S. Gulf Coast refinery. This shows that CLIR’s technology is gaining momentum in the petroleum industry.



The company received the engineering order from the petroleum company directly to install at their Texas U.S. Gulf Coast facility. This order expands CLIR’s customer base with a major operator and positions it for further large-scale deployments.



The project will have multiple phases, with the final delivery of the burners expected in the second half of 2026.

The company also secured a purchase order in August for engineering and modeling services to enhance its ClearSign process burner technology. This order has a potential use in a California refinery's process heater.

ClearSign Technologies’ Q2 Performance

The company incurred an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share in second-quarter 2025, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. CLIR had incurred a loss of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company registered revenues of $0.13 million in the second quarter compared with $0.04 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million.

ClearSign Technologies’ Stock Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 10.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CLIR’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

CLIR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Life360, Inc. LIF, Flowserve Corporation FLS and Crane Company CR. While LIF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, FLS and CR have a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Life360 delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 487%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 29 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 583%. Life360’s shares have skyrocketed 137.8% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.34 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 27%. Flowserve’s shares have gained 14.5% in a year.



Crane Company delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $5.77 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 18.2%. The company’s shares have gained 25.8% in a year.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life360, Inc. (LIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.