ClearSign Technologies Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR reported a loss of 3 cents per share in the third quarter of 2025, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. CLIR had incurred a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.

ClearSign Technologies registered revenues of $1.03 million in the reported quarter compared with $1.86 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.04%.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ClearSign Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ClearSign Technologies Corporation Quote

CLIR’s Q3 Operational Update

The cost of sales amounted to $661 million in the third quarter, down 49.5% year over year. The gross profit was $368 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $551 million. The gross margin was 35.8% in the reported quarter compared with 29.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses were $1.81 million in the quarter, up 9.2% year over year. The operating loss was $1.75 million in comparison with the prior-year quarter’s loss of $1.43 million.

ClearSign Technologies’ Q3 Financial Condition

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, in comparison with $14 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. It used $3.45 million in operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 compared with $3.96 million in the first nine months of 2024.

CLIR’s Stock Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 1.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 12.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ClearSign Technologies’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CLIR’s Peer Performances

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.09, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. The bottom line increased 6% year over year.

MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $978 million in the quarter under review, up 2.7% from $952 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $965 million.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE recorded an adjusted EPS of $1.31 in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. The company posted earnings of 97 cents per share in the third quarter of 2024.

SiteOne Landscape registered revenues of $1.26 billion for the September-end quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The top line rose 4% year over year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW has reported EPS of $10.21 in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.93. The bottom line improved 3.4% year over year, aided by the solid performances of the High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments.

Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 6.1% year over year to $4.66 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.64 billion. Daily sales increased 6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.