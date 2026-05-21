ClearSign Technologies Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR posted a first-quarter 2026 loss of 39 cents per share compared with the prior year’s loss of 38 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 29 cents.



Revenues were $0.19 million, down 52.4% from $0.40 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 85.31%. The results reflected pressure from elevated product-related costs, even as the company continued advancing burner and flare opportunities.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ClearSign Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ClearSign Technologies Corporation Quote

CLIR Q1 Operational Update

The quarter’s operating picture was heavily shaped by the cost of goods sold of $0.58 million compared with $0.21 million a year ago. The surge in cost of goods sold was largely due to a warranty accrual estimate adjustment tied to process burners installed in the third quarter of 2025.



That swing pushed results to a gross loss of $0.39 million against the gross profit of $0.20 million in the prior-year quarter. The downside was also due to lower revenues.



Below gross profit, CLIR reduced operating expenses to $1.89 million from $2.45 million in the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses declined year over year to $0.25 million from $0.45 million, led by $0.12 million received for cost-sharing under a collaborative R&D project.



General and administrative expenses were $1.64 million in the quarter, down 18.4% year over year.

ClearSign Technologies’ Q1 Financial Condition

CLIR ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $7.74 million, down from $9.18 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Working capital was $6.61 million compared with $8.64 million at the year-end, reflecting the quarter’s cash usage and balance sheet movement.



Operating activities used $1.35 million in cash in the quarter, primarily tied to the net loss, with a large reduction in accounts receivable helping offset the impacts. Investing cash outflow was $0.06 million, largely related to patents and other intangible assets, while the financing cash outflow was $0.03 million, reflecting taxes paid related to employee equity awards.

CLIR Order Updates

On Wednesday, the company announced that it secured a purchase order for a ClearSign M1 burner from heater manufacturer Tulsa Heaters Midstream. CLIR will sell its ClearSign Core M1 burner through Tulsa Heaters Midstream and install it in a new heater at a gas processing facility of a multi-national energy company in West Texas.



The company expects to complete this delivery in the third quarter of 2026.

ClearSign Technologies’ Stock Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 31% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.2%.

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CLIR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CLIR’s Peer Performances

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended on Feb. 28, 2026) adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents. The bottom line increased 13.9% year over year.



MSC Industrial generated sales of around $918 million in the quarter under review, up 2.9% from $935 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $934 million.



SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 60 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 45 cents. The company posted a loss of 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.



SiteOne Landscape Supply generated sales of around $940 million in the quarter under review, up 0.1% from $939 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $985 million.



Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN registered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The company posted earnings of 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Hudson Technologies generated sales of around $60 million in the quarter under review, up 9.1% from $55 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57 million.

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MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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