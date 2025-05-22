ClearSign Technologies Provides Q1 Operational & Financial Updates

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR provides updates on first-quarter 2025 results and operations prior to hosting its investors' call.

ClearSign Technologies’s Q1 Financial Performance

As per its latest SEC 10-Q filed on May 15, the company posted revenues of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, down from $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The cost of sales in the quarter was $0.21 million, down 69.2% year-over-year. The gross profit in the quarter fell 55.1% year-over-year to $0.19 million.



In the first quarter, the company reported a loss of 4 cents missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 3 cents. CLIR posted a loss of 3 cents in the year ago quarter.



At the end of March 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.8 million.

CLIR’s Q1 Product Launches

In the first quarter of 2025, ClearSign Technologies introduced its new ClearSign Core M Series Process burner technology that achieved ultra-low nitrogen oxide emissions and improved heat transfer efficiency. CLIR installed the burner into a U.S. Gulf Coast facility of a global chemical company in partnership with its channel partner, Tulsa Midstream Heater.



This was followed by another order for the ClearSign Core M1 burner from Devco Process Heaters for a gas processing facility in Colorado.



ClearSign Technologies extended its partnership with Zeeco, a combustion solutions leader, to launch Zeeco CS5 and Zeeco Hydrogen CS5 Burners. These burners, featuring ClearSign Core technology, can run on 100% natural gas and 100% hydrogen. They maintain ultra-low nitrogen oxide emissions and will be jointly marketed and sold globally.

ClearSign Technologies’ Orders & Installations in Q1

During the quarter, the company secured an engineering order for a reduced emissions flare burner for an energy company in California. This marks the second order from the company this year, reflecting a growing interest in this product line.



The company announced that it would install four ClearSign Eye sensors on each burner of a multi-burner process heater at a major U.S. Gulf Coast refinery. The installation is expected in the second quarter of 2025.

CLIR Stock’s Price Performance

ClearSign Technologies shares have lost 6.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ClearSign Technologies Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ClearSign Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



