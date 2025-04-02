ClearSign Technologies FY04 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR reported a loss of 11 cents per share in 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents per share. It also marked an improvement from the loss of 13 cents per share reported in 2023.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

ClearSign Technologies registered revenues of $3.6 million in 2024, a 49.6% jump from $2.4 million in 2023, driven by a higher number of process burners shipped during the year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 million.

Through 2024, the company shipped 25 process burners to two separate California refineries operated by two different customers compared with eight process burners to a California refinery and three separate customer witness tests during 2023.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ClearSign Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ClearSign Technologies Corporation Quote

CLIR’s Gross Margin Contracts in 2024

The cost of sales amounted to $2.48 million in 2024 compared with $1.59 million in the prior year. The gross profit was $1.1 million, up 37% year over year due to higher revenues.

The gross margin was 31.1% in 2024 compared with 34% in 2023. The margin was impacted by higher-than-expected start-up costs at the company’s 1,200 HP boiler burner project during the fourth quarter of 2024, which led to an overall loss on the project.

General and administrative expenses were $6.14 million in 2024, up 1.3% year over year. Total operating expenses increased 12% year over year to $7.6 million. The operating loss was $6.49 million in comparison with the prior-year’s operating loss of $5.98 million.

ClearSign Technologies’ Cash Position at 2024-End

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $14 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, in comparison with $5.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. It used $4.4 million in operating activities in 2024 compared with $3.2 million in 2023.

ClearSign Technologies’ Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 21.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 11.0%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CLIR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performances of Industrial Services Stocks

Hudson Technologies’ HDSN earnings per share plunged 53% year over year to 52 cents in 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. HDSN’s revenues for the year were down 18% year over year to $237 million due to lower selling prices for certain refrigerants, partially offset by increased sales volumes. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $241 million.

Global Industrial Company GIC earnings per share declined 14% year over year to $1.58 in 2024 and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59. Total revenues increased 3.3% year over year to a record $1.32 billion, in line with the consensus estimate. Excluding the contribution from Indoff, which was acquired on May 19, 2023, Global Industrial’s sales fell 0.6% year over year. Average daily sales were down 0.5%. The downside was due to the continued weakness in GIC’s core small and medium-sized business customer base.

W.W. Grainger Inc.’s GWW adjusted earnings per share rose 23.6% year over year to $38.96 in 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.95. Grainger’s sales improved 4.2% year over year to $17.17 billion and came in line with the consensus estimate. Sales rose 4.7% on a daily on a constant-currency basis.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Industrial Company (GIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.